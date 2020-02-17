IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,344 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.62. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

