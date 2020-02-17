Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Position Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,331 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 99,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth about $2,225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 135,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 101,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $492.51 million, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.