IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in IDEX by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 376.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in IDEX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $3,853,344.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,393 shares of company stock worth $7,036,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $174.79 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $141.47 and a one year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

