IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 42,264 Shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,264 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000.

NYSEARCA EUM opened at $17.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

