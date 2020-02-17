IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,990 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. National Securities cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.10 on Monday. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.