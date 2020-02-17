IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,362 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $17.30 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $811.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

