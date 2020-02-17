IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 50,581 Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,581 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Daseke worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 253,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSKE opened at $3.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Daseke Inc has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $250.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

