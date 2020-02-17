General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

