IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Franklin Street Properties worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,941,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 220,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after buying an additional 128,244 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 117,569 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 88,644 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $8.00 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

