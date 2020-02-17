IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2,615.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 299,519 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,598 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 103,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 66,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $56.34 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $45.98 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71.

