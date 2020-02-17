IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,922 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 79.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,316,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,166,000 after buying an additional 9,897,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 35.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 709,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 76.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 521,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 2,249.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 524,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 501,918 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 24.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 197,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $2.45 on Monday. Office Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

