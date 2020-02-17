IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. Research analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Catchmark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fiera Capital Corp Invests $1.09 Million in Pinterest
Fiera Capital Corp Invests $1.09 Million in Pinterest
Fiera Capital Corp Sells 468,443 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF
Fiera Capital Corp Sells 468,443 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF
Yamana Gold Inc. Senior Officer Richard Campbell Sells 13,050 Shares
Yamana Gold Inc. Senior Officer Richard Campbell Sells 13,050 Shares
Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Fiera Capital Corp Sells 7,525 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Fiera Capital Corp Sells 7,525 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Holdings Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Holdings Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report