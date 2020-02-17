IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. Research analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

