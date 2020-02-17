IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 261,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 333,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter.

ANF opened at $17.34 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

