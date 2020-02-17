IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after purchasing an additional 140,536 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 764,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.40. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

