IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,822 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,355,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,277 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

