IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,915,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CORE. BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CORE stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

