IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Tutor Perini worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 12.6% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $12.02 on Monday. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

