Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Position Decreased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the first quarter worth about $2,588,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 552.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPR opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Several brokerages have commented on BPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (?BPR?) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (?BPY?) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

