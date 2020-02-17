IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,558 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 274.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AHT opened at $2.52 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $257.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Several research firms have commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

