IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Coal worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 89.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 61,775 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 13.2% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the third quarter worth $1,873,000.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCH opened at $56.01 on Monday. Arch Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $847.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

