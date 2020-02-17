Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 14,428 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 139,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 319,515 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 104,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU opened at $29.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

