Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 23,567 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3,126.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,935,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.