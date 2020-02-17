Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 28,887 Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 58.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE BKI opened at $74.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.