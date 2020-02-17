AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Holdings Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 42.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 35.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of ANAB opened at $15.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. AnaptysBio Inc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

