Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Waters by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after buying an additional 854,002 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,081,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,456. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $216.06 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $255.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.32 and a 200-day moving average of $221.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. BTIG Research cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

