Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 630,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

