Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,073 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,265,510.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $353,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,998.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,137. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $261.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $271.11.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

