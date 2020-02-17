Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,830 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 447,758 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,192,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,592,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $47.15 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

