Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 608,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,819,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

