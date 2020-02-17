Cohen Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.0% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $150.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average of $136.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.