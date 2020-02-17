Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 80,636 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,636 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.27% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32,667.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,888,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4,581.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,172 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 989,998 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 752,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5,492.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 626,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 615,461 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $4.57 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

