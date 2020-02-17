Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.2% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

FRC stock opened at $117.73 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average is $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

