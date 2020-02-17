Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 288,331 Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 133.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,331 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.21% of SRC Energy worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCI. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in SRC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $14,304,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SRC Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 802,866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SRC Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 831,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SRC Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 108,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in SRC Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 623,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 139,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $4.00 on Monday. SRC Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

