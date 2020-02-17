Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 32,075 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 410.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NYSE CWT opened at $56.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

