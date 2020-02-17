Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 273,649 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 175.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,649 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 price target (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

