3,951 Shares in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $122.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.16, a P/E/G ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $149,261.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

