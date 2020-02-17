Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

SBGI stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $66.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

