DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $47.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $56.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

