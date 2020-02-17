Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of OFLX stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $119.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.