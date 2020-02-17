Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $119.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

