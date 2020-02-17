DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 787.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

