Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reissued a sell rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after purchasing an additional 659,865 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,001,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 141,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 855,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

