Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reissued a sell rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $30.60.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.