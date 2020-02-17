Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 223.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vericel by 665.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 238,766.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Vericel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.