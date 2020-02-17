Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.78.
VCEL stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
See Also: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.