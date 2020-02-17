Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $192.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $166.78 on Thursday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.59 and a 200 day moving average of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after acquiring an additional 244,103 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,524,000 after acquiring an additional 194,013 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

