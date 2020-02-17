Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Onto Innovation Inc. is in process control which include 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Onto Innovation Inc., formerly known as Nanometrics Incorporated, is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts. “

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ONTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.