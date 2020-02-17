Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $93.40 on Monday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

In other Utah Medical Products news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $62,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $86,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UTMD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

