DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in GrubHub by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GrubHub by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after buying an additional 491,361 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in GrubHub by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period.

In other news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $73,251.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,848.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GRUB stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Cowen lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

