62,255 Shares in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BB. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,297,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in BlackBerry by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in BlackBerry by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BB shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $5.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.