Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. Plexus has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $274,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $519,817.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,891. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

