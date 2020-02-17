Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spartan Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.
Spartan Motors stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 583,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 153,829 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $4,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Spartan Motors Company Profile
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.