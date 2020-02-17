Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spartan Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Spartan Motors stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,504,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $671,500 over the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 583,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 153,829 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $4,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

