OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez purchased 40,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 134,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 161,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 55,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

